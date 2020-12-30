BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 90.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $347.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $348.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.