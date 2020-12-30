Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.43 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00030519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $149.43 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00228531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

