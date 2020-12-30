Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $960,944.80

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $960,944.80 and approximately $3,350.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

