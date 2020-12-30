bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Cap of $4.37 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $18.76 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00130310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00583538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157028 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00317509 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050715 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

