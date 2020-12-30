BitBall Price Tops $0.0015 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $973,879.46 and approximately $916,009.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,852.83 or 0.99632120 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

