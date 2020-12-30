BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $72.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAT. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.