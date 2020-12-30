Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.14

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 52269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bilibili by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 231,748 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bilibili by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 119,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

