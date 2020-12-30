Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Shares Gap Down to $31.96

Shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $29.25. Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 1,165 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

