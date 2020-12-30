BidaskClub Upgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to “Strong-Buy”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STKL. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SunOpta by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 421,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

