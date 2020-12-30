BidaskClub Upgrades RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to “Buy”

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROLL. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

ROLL stock opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

