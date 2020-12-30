BidaskClub Lowers Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Hold

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $64.69 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

