BidaskClub Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Buy

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,873.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 17,056 shares valued at $995,168. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

