BidaskClub Lowers FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Hold

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

FCFS stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 416,974 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,932,000 after purchasing an additional 158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 257,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

