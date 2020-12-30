BidaskClub Lowers CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) to Buy

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CBAT stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $358.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.