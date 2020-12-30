BidaskClub Downgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Strong Sell

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.14 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. The stock has a market cap of $405.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

