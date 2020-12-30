BidaskClub Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
Shares of GMRE stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
