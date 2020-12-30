BidaskClub Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

