BidaskClub Downgrades Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) to Hold

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine raised Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

GLT stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $728.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glatfelter by 27.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 98,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

