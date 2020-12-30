Bezant Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $45,760.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00281484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.61 or 0.01996496 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

