BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYSI. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.59.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

