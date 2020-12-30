Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XAIR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

XAIR stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

