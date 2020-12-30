Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $17.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.43 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $15.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $47.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $50.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. 2,189,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,145 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Best Buy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Best Buy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 330,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

