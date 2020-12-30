Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

BSY stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 187,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.