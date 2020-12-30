Benchmark Protocol Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $990,973.40 and $505,537.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00133034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00585035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00156970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00310894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

