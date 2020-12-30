Basis Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.67 Million (BAC)

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Basis Cash has a total market capitalization of $4,473.17 and $31.67 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basis Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004272 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Basis Cash has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basis Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00130624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00580476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00157531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304296 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050955 BTC.

About Basis Cash

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash . Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash

Basis Cash Token Trading

Basis Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basis Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basis Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basis Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basis Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.