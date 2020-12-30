Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

