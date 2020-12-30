Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.38 ($8.71).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.
BDEV stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 685.40 ($8.95). 1,420,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.24.
About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
