Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.38 ($8.71).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

BDEV stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 685.40 ($8.95). 1,420,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.24.

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

