Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.11. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.