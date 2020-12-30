Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seema Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

NYSE:BNED opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $3,699,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

