Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.37 million, a PE ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.