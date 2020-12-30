Baozun Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,939 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 88,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

