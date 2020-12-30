Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BANR opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.88 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

