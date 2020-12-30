Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00020694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.89 million and approximately $73.25 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

