BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BXS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.33.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,689 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

