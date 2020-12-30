Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BSBR opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

