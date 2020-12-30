Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

