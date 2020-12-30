Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.24. 1,018,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,928. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $2,175,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

