B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,861,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,600.00. Insiders acquired a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,550 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

RILY stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

