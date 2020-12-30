Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of AAXN opened at $123.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $134.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,855,795 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 974.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 84.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

