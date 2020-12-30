AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $411.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.15.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $441,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth $3,353,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

