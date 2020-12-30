Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Avid Technology worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,970 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,097,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $14.57.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

