Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Trading Up 17%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) shot up 17% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,102,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 229,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.