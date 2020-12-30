AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Up 40%

Shares of AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) shot up 40% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 13,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 9,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.