Augur (REP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.58 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $180.58 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $16.42 or 0.00058752 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00284681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Augur Profile

REP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

