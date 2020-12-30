AtriCure (ATRC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2020 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

12/3/2020 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

11/10/2020 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

11/6/2020 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATRC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares in the company, valued at $29,263,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $546,869.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,888.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,278 shares of company stock worth $8,224,603. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $46,449,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 75.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 528,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

