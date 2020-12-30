Atheios (ATH) Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $19,423.90 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

