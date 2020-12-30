ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s share price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

