Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Shares Down 7.4%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 734,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 613,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

AWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

