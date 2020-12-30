Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $128.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 224,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,433. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

