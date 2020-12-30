ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €356.79 ($419.75).

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

ASML Company Profile

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.