Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.77. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 28,969 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

